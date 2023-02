Stephan and Kershner

21 new affiliates have joined the roster for GOOD DAY NETWORKS' "GOOD DAY WITH DOUG STEPHAN AND JAI KERSHNER."

The new additions include VIDIFY MEDIA News-Talk WWPR-A/BRADENTON, FL; ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KREI-A/FARMINGTON, MO; FALCON BROADCASTING News-Talk KSWM-A (BOOMER RADIO 940 AM)/AURORA-SPRINGFIELD, MO; iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KKTX-A/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX; BICOASTAL MEDIA News-Talk KLOO-A-K243CW/CORVALLIS, OR; SOUTHERN COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WWNR-A-W266AZ/BECKLEY, WV; MID-WEST FAMILY News-Talk WIZM-A-K222AG/LA CROSSE, WI; CENIA BROADCASTING News-Talk KSYL-A-K285HF/ALEXANDRIA, LA; ZIA RADIO GROUP News-Talk KCLV-A/CLOVIS, NM; EAGLE RADIO News-Talk KINA-A-K298CZ/SALINA, KS; KOFI, INC. News-Talk-Oldies KOFI-A-K282BP/KALISPELL, MT; CANYON MEDIA News-Talk KZNU-A-K226BQ-K246CX (ST. GEORGE NEWS RADIO 1450)/ST. GEORGE, UT; and FLATHEAD VALLEY WIRELESS ASSOCIATION News-Talk-Oldies KGEZ-A-K243CM/KALISPELL, MT.

Find out more from MIKE MCVAY at mikemcvay@mcvaymedia.com.

