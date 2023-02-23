On Y98 And KXOK-LP

The new MLS ST, LOUIS CITY SC soccer team will air its inaugural season in English on AUDACY Hot AC KYKY (Y98)/ST. LOUIS, with additional programming on sister News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR, and in Spanish on RADIO ST. LOUIS low-power FM KXOK-LP/ST. LOUIS. JOEY ZANABONI and DALE SCHILLY will serve as English-language broadcasters, with SANTIAGO BELTRAN and HECTOR VEGA calling the matches in Spanish.

“We wanted radio broadcast partners who share in our mission to elevate soccer in ST. LOUIS and throughout our region, and we are thrilled to bring AUDACY ST. LOUIS and KXOK on board,” said CITY SC Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS MOORE. “KMOX’s legacy of top-notch sports talk radio production combined with the high energy and fun of Y98 allows us to reach deeper into the regional ST. LOUIS sports audience and help introduce MLS and professional soccer more widely in our market.

“Reflective of ST. LOUIS and our brand, we want our radio broadcasts to deliver a mix of fresh and unexpected with deep history and technical knowledge of the game. We think the combination of ZANABONI and SCHILLY will give fans a great reason to turn on the radio or choose local radio broadcast when streaming on APPLE+.”

“We are beyond excited to be the official English language radio broadcast partner for ST. LOUIS CITY SC,” said AUDACY SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. “Our dual purpose of serving our community will be amplified on our local brands across the diverse reach of our AUDACY ST. LOUIS portfolio. We will be providing game broadcasts, exclusive content personality experiences, and activations across the region. This will both grow the game and make a positive impact in our community.”

KXOK Pres./GM MARK LANGSTON added, "KXOK 102.9FM is proud to be your home for the Spanish radio broadcast of ST. LOUIS CITY SC. We are excited to share the spirit and action of the beautiful game with all listeners in our region."

« back to Net News