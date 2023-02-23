PM Drive Change

MAGIC BROADCASTING Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY told ALL ACCESS that PM Drive DJ NO SLEEP has exited. Market OM BRIAN RUST will assume the programming duties for ISLAND 106 until further notice.

RUST, who also hosts the BRIAN RUST MORNING SHOW on News/Talk WYOO (101.1), tells ALL ACCESS that there will be "additional announcements in the very near future."

DJ NO SLEEP tells ALL ACCESS, "I've had a great 6 years entertaining PANAMA CITY. I'm sad this chapter had to close so soon, but excited for my next big opportunity."

You can reach DJ NO SLEEP here.





« see more Net News