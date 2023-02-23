Hill and Roberts

Global talent, entertainment, and sports company UTA NASHVILLE has added BRIAN HILL as Music Agent and JAIME ROBERTS as Tour Marketing Director for the company, both in the NASHVILLE office.

HILL has more than 30 years of talent agent experience. Over the course of his career, he has worked at major agencies including MONTEREY PENINSULA ARTISTS/PARADIGM and CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY. He has worked with Country acts including ELI YOUNG BAND, AARON LEWIS, FRANKIE BALLARD and HOME FREE, among others.

ROBERTS began her career in NEW YORK in live entertainment promoting family entertainment experiences with FELD ENTERTAINMENT. She spent the next 12 years overseeing marketing and promotions at both LIVE NATION and THE BOWERY PRESENTS. Most recently, she spent seven years in AUSTIN, where she developed and executed multi-channel marketing campaigns for major touring artists with MESSINA TOURING GROUP. She's worked with SHAWN MENDES, TIM MCGRAW and FAITH HILL, LITTLE BIG TOWN, and KELLY CLARKSON.

Co-Head/Global Music SCOTT CLAYTON said, “We are excited to have BRIAN and JAIME join us at UTA as we continue to expand and elevate the music department. Their decades of experience and stellar track record of going above and beyond for their clients make them perfect additions to our world-class team in NASHVILLE.”

