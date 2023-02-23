Radio Partners

The SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES will air in English on CUMULUS Sports Betting KGO-A (810 AM THE SPREAD)/SAN FRANCISCO and will return to CARLOS A. DUHARTE Regional Mexican KZSF-A (LA KALIENTE 1370 AM)/SAN JOSE for Spanish-language game broadcasts for the 2023 season. TED RAMEY, who also hosts the QUAKES’ weekly radio show “THE SOCCER HOUR” (to air on WEDNESDAYS 6-7p (PT) on KGO), will call the matches in English, with former QUAKES goalkeeper JOE CANNON as analyst for home matches; CARLOS CESAR RIVERA will call the matches in Spanish.

“We’re excited about our growing radio footprint for the 2023 season,” said the MLS side’s COO JED METTEE. “By moving to 810 AM THE SPREAD, the added signal strength helps us achieve our goal of spreading the sport of soccer throughout NORTHERN CALIFORNIA and the western UNITED STATES. KZSF has been a terrific partner for more than 10 years and we’re looking forward to continuing working in tandem with them to reach our Spanish-language audience.”

KGO PD KEVIN GRAHAM said, “CUMULUS SAN FRANCISCO is thrilled to continue our partnership with the SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES for the seventh straight year and broadcast their matches this season on the all-new KGO-AM. With THE SPREAD’s powerful signal and strong digital assets including the station’s app, more QUAKES fans in NORTHERN CALIFORNIA will be able to listen and engage than ever before.”

