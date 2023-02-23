Tang & Aikins (Photo: Sony Music UK)

STACEY TANG and GLYN AIKINS have been named Co-Presidents of RCA UK, reporting to SONY MUSIC UK/IRELAND Chairman/CEO JASON ILEY. They replace the outgoing DAVID DOLLIMORE, who has left both RCA UK and SONY MUSIC UK.

The pair has worked together at RCA UK since 2018, with experience in marketing and A&R.

TANG has served as EVP at RCA since 2021 and is "widely recognized for her global marketing expertise and has been responsible for successfully spearheading campaigns for domestic artists including CAT BURNS, LITTLE MIX and BRING ME THE HORIZON, while achieving international success with MILEY CYRUS, MIMI WEBB, LIL NAS X, BEYONCE, SZA and P!NK."



Prior to RCA, TANG was MD at COLUMBIA UK, where she helped launch the careers of GEORGE EZRA, RAG'N'BONE MAN and CALVIN HARRIS.

AIKINS joined SONY MUSIC in 2018 as Co-President of SINCE 93, a label partnership with RCA, signing acts like AITCH and multi-BRIT nominated CAT BURNS, who had the biggest-selling single from a female artist in 2022 with "Go." SINCE 93 will continue to operate under the RCA UK umbrella.

AIKINS also co-signed TEMS with RCA U.S. and has overseen her international rise. Prior to joining SONY MUSIC, he signed and developed the careers of artists including ARTFUL DODGER, SO SOLID CREW, ROLL DEEP, NAUGHTY BOY and EMELI SANDE.

Said TANG, "I feel privileged to lead the next chapter of RCA‘s story alongside GLYN and the most passionate and dedicated team of music fans in the business.

“We will channel our creative energies into delivering further successes for our artists and have fun whilst doing it. Thank you to JASON for his support and trusting GLYN and I to be custodians of such an iconic label.”

Added AIKINS, “I’m very excited to lead RCA into the future, alongside STACEY, and build a truly supportive and nurturing culture, which develops the careers of creative talent over the long term to global success.

“This philosophy of artist development will be at the centre of everything we believe in, coupled with delivering brilliant artists and music. Big thanks to JASON for giving STACEY and I this fantastic opportunity.”

Commented SONY MUSIC UK & IRELAND Chairman/CEO MBE JASON ILEY, “STACEY and GLYN are two exceptionally creative and forward-thinking executives.

“They are both champions of music, are passionate about nurturing a new generation of artists, and know how to bring out the best in their teams and the artists they work with.”

Said the outgoing DOLLIMORE, “In my seven-year tenure at RCA UK, I am very proud to have built, led and mentored an incredible label group and worked with brilliant partners, management teams, writers and producers I will be collaborating with again in the future.

“I have had the privilege of working with some of the most talented artists in the UK including BIIG PIIG, JADE THIRLWALL and CAT BURNS, who all have huge careers ahead of them.

“It has been a fantastic journey from building the MINISTRY OF SOUND label from scratch to becoming part of the SONY family and I wish STACEY, GLYN and RCA UK all the best for the future.”

TANG sits on SONY MUSIC UK’s Social Justice Fund Board and is a member of ESEA (EAST & SOUTHEAST ASIAN) MUSIC.

AIKINS is the Executive Sponsor for SONY MUSIC’s internal diversity committee HUE (HELPING UNITE EVERYONE), sits on SONY MUSIC UK’s Social Justice Fund board and is on the Board Of Governors at the SOUTHBANK CENTRE.

