Digital Is Radio's Future

How is data changing the way we program music? What role could AI (Artificial Intelligence) play in a local radio station?

The Digital Future Of Radio – Are We There Yet?

When will radio sign off AM? When will FM finally migrate over to a pure digital platform? Those answers and a lot more will be answered on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26th from 12:00p – 12:45p (PT) with our session: The Digital Future Of Radio – Are We There Yet?

We all know the buzz words – but what are the real actionable ways that radio can use advanced data, AI, and other technologies today to create more relevant, high-quality content for our listeners and accelerate radio’s digital transformation? How is data changing the way we program music? What role could AI (Artificial Intelligence) play in a local radio station? What other technology and tools can we take advantage of now to compete in this highly competitive audio landscape? Hear from savvy executives who are on the cutting edge of innovating how we operate.

Moderator :

TIM CLARKE, SVP/Audio Content, AUDACY

Panelists :

JON ZELLNER, Pres./Programming, Ops, Digital Music, iHEARTMEDIA

RICH DAVIS, Dir./CHR Music Stations, iHeartMedia, PD KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS

SAM WEAVER, ALL ACCESS Urban/R&B Editor

SUNG CHO, Founder/CEO, CHARTMETRIC.COM

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

