Marilyn Manson (Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

One of MARILYN MANSON’s former sexual assault accusers claims in a new legal filing that she was "manipulated" into making the false rape allegations by his ex, EVAN RACHEL WOOD, the NEW YORK POST reports.

ASHLEY MORGAN SMITHLINE, a 38-year-old model, had accused MANSON of forcibly raping her while cutting her with a swastika-marked knife and shoving his fist in her mouth.

She reiterated the claims on "The View" in JUNE 2021, filing a lawsuit against the rocker, but her case was dismissed in JANUARY '22 after she failed to find new legal representation. She also shared details of the incident in PEOPLE, but now claims the whole thing was set up by WOOD's girlfriend ILLMA GORE and ASHLEY WALTERS, MANSON's former assistant who also previously sued him.

“While at first I knew MR. [BRIAN] WARNER did not do these things to me, I eventually I began to question whether he actually did,” SMITHLINE said, claiming, since she had begun to believe what she was “told” about MANSON, she allegedly allowed GORE to draft and then post a statement onto her INSTAGRAM.

MANSON's attorney, HOWARD KING, told the NEW YORK POST, “She was a reluctant participant [in WOOD’s alleged scheme] from the get-go," and that she has personally apologized to MANSON.

There is one woman, however, left standing who has accused MANSON of sexual assault, an accuser known only as JANE DOE, who claimed the incident occurred when she was just a teen.

“Brian has never met that girl — unless they shook hands at a meet-and-greet,” KING says in response, claiming there are “rampant inconsistencies” in her story.

In total, more than a dozen women have made allegations of sexual impropriety against MANSON, but not all of them have pursued legal action.

Meanwhile, MANSON is suing WOOD for conspiracy and GORE for defamation, claiming they had conspired against him for their own financial gain.

