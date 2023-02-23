Raising Money For Music Education

NASHVILLE's FIRSTBANK AMPHITHEATER boasted a 2022 concert season which featured MIRANDA LAMBERT, NINE INCH NAILS, CODY JOHNSON, WILLIE NELSON, THIRD EYE BLIND, HALSEY and EARTH, WIND & FIRE, among others. With GIBSON GIVES, the charitable arm of the guitar manufacturer, artists signed guitars knowing they'd be auctioned off to a great cause, in this case, music education in the local school system.

In its premier season last year, the auction collected over $17,000. In this second annual guitar auction, more than $33,000 was raised – bringing the total going back into the local community to well over $47,000!

Said FIRSTBANK AMPHITHEATER owner RICK McEACHERN, “We experienced overwhelming participation from performers throughout the season. It’s a very impactful program --1 5 guitars were autographed and auctioned, creating a one-of-a-kind collectible for super fans and helping the next generation of aspiring musicians.”

GIBSON GIVES Executive Director DENDY JARRETT added, “We are happy to see this GIBSON GIVES and FIRSTBANK AMPHITHEATER program grow and see the impact it is having on local music education in schools. This program demonstrates GIBSON’s commitment to the NASHVILLE area and helping kids reach for their dreams.”

Proceeds from the guitar auction are earmarked for use by WILLIAMSON COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS for music education initiatives.





(L-r): Jason Golden (Superintendent of Schools, Williamson County), Nancy McEachern & Rick McEachern (Owners, FirstBank Amphitheater), Erica Krusen (Sr. Director, Cultural Influence & Gibson Gives), Dendy Jarrett (Executive Director, Gibson Gives), Mark Kinzer (Director of Fine Arts, Williamson County).





