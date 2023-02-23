Complex

DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX PD BEN "COMPLEX" ROMERO has resigned. COMPLEX was promoted to PD at KKFR in MAY 2019. He had been serving as the station's APD/MD since 2013. COMPLEX originally came to KKFR from then-IMPACT RADIO GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KWYD (WILD 101)/BOISE.

COMPLEX told KKFR staffers, "I have spent 10 valuable and meaningful years with POWER and I can truly say this station has been my heart and soul. I am fortunate to have each and every one of you on my side along this journey. Each of you are like family to me and most likely know more about me than my own family. I've been lucky to watch each and every one of you put your blood, sweat and tears into POWER over the last 10 years. Your passion and craft is unbelievably infectious and inspiring and I feel very fortunate to have been in the battlefield with every one of you and watch this all be built."

No early word on who is taking over programming responsibilities at KKFR.

