Rihanna (Photo: Apple Music-Instagram)

Hot off of her SUPER BOWL performance, RIHANNA has been revealed as one of the performers for the 2023 ACADEMY AWARDS. RIHANNA will perform her song, "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", nominated for an OSCAR for Best Original Song."Lift Me Up" was co-written by RIHANNA, TEMS, LUDWIG GÖRANSSON and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director RYAN COOGLER.

The OSCARS will air on ABC on MARCH 12 and will be hosted by JIMMY KIMMEL.

CNN has more.

