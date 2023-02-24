New Agency

RMR MEDIA STRATEGIES has been launched by industry veterans ROB FARINA, MIKE BENDIXEN, and ROB BASILE. The full-service agency for creators and brands will specialize in talent coaching, content strategy and development, and brand partnerships.

Managing Partner ROB FARINA commented, "We're thrilled to announce the launch of RMR MEDIA STRATEGIES. Our team brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, and we're excited to deliver personalized solutions that meet the unique needs of each of our client partners."

"We believe that there's a real need in the market for a specialized agency that can help talent and brands build audiences and reach their full potential," said MIKE BENDIXEN, Managing Partner.

Managing Partner ROB BASILE added, "We're excited to work with our clients to develop personalized strategies that help them win fans and achieve their goals."

See more on RMR MEDIA STRATEGIES here or reach out to info@rmrmedia.ca.

