THE PODCAST ACADEMY's Board of Governors will honor iHEARTMEDIA's “STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW” podcast, hosted by JOSH CLARK and CHUCK BRYANT, with its GOVERNORS AWARD at its third annual AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO (AMBIES) om MARCH 7th in LAS VEGAS. The ceremony will be streamed live on TWITCH's AMAZON MUSIC channel and will be hosted by LARRY WILMORE.

“The ways in which JOSH and CHUCK have been able to shape the industry and sustain growth has been phenomenal, and why it’s a privilege to award them with this year's GOVERNORS AWARD,” said ACADEMY Chairperson and TENDERFOOT TV co-founder DONALD ALBRIGHT. “This year marks the 15th year anniversary of the ‘STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW’ podcast and 15 years of these two creating meaningful and impactful conversations both inside the audio community and beyond.”

“There aren't many surprises that come along in the 15th year of a career,” said BRYANT. “Receiving the GOVERNOR'S AWARD is a rare exception, and we are super excited and honored to be there in person to receive it. It gives us a chance to pause and think a little about everything that's happened with us and the industry since 2008. Being a veteran of what has turned out to be a lasting new medium is pretty cool, and we look forward to receiving this honor.”

