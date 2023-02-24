Coi Leray

REPUBLIC RECORDS artist COI LERAY is the new face of streetwear and sneaker retailer SNIPES' first quarter streetwear apparel campaign.

SNIPES VP/Marketing PAULA BARBOSA commented, "COI LERAY embodies everything that SNIPES stands for - creativity, authenticity, and individuality. We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our Q1 collection, and we can't wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that COI brings to the brand."

SNIPES Pres. JIM BOJKO added, "This partnership with COI LERAY is a testament to our commitment to staying at the forefront of streetwear and sneaker culture."

