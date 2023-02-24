Roddy

AUDACY has promoted SCOTTY RODDY to Regional VP/West Coast Country Programming and Brand Manager of KSON/SAN DIEGO. RODDY will oversee AUDACY’s west coast Country brands, including WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF)/KANSAS CITY, KMLE (COUNTRY 107.9)/PHOENIX, KFRG (K-FROG)/RIVERSIDE and KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE. He will continue as Brand Manager of KWJJ (99.5 THE WOLF)/PORTLAND.

The position has been open since AUDACY Western Region VP/Programming KEVIN CALLAHAN departed late last year to join PAMAL BROADCASTING as Corporate Dir./Operations & Programming (NET NEWS 11/28/22).

RODDY, a COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Award-winning programmer, has led teams in ST. LOUIS, SEATTLE, PORTLAND and INDIANAPOLIS over the course of his career, and joined AUDACY in 2019.

AUDACY Country Format VP TIM ROBERTS said, “SCOTT has proven leadership skills with extensive experience growing some of our leading Country brands alongside our leadership team. We’re very excited for him to take this next step in his career and continue elevating our Country portfolio.”

RODDY added, “The Country audience activates better than any other genre. The opportunity to learn from the best leaders in the format like JR AMMONS, HEATHER FROGLEAR, BROOKS O'BRIAN and DREW BLAND, while growing the AUDACY west coast Country footprint, is once in a career. My sincere gratitude to TIM ROBERTS, KIM MARTINEZ, MICHAEL VALENZUELA, DOUG ABERNETHY, JEFF FEDERMAN, DAVE RICHARDS and JEFF SOTTOLANO.”

« see more Net News