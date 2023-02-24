2/2-2/3 On-air Event

STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WEEC (HOPE 100.7)/DAYTON, OH and sister-station Christian Talk WFCJ (93.7 THE LIGHT)/CINCINNATI joined forces on (2/2-3) to help find Child Champion sponsorships for kids living in extreme poverty through the ministry ONECHILD.



Pres./CEO TRACY FIGLEY shared, “It’s an honor to partner with ONECHILD to give our listeners the opportunity to make a difference for someone in another country whom they’ve never met. Only eternity will tell the impact they will have on these young children in desperate situations!



ONECHILD National Director for Radio and Artist Engagement FARON DICE added, “What an amazing event! I am so grateful for the talent, passion, and hard work of the entire STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA on-air team. We shared stories, shed a few tears, and celebrated... while children’s lives were being changed, one by one.”

