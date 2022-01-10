Rose

ROBB ROSE, Country Format Captain for ZIMMER RADIO in MISSOURI, and PD of Country KCLR (CLEAR 99)/COLUMBIA and KATI (94.3 KAT COUNTRY)/JEFFERSON CITY, has set his music call times for those two stations. He’s available for record reps every MONDAY afternoon from 3-5 (CT) at (573) 875-1099.

ROSE joined ZIMMER last AUGUST, and oversees the company's Country brands in COLUMBIA, JEFFERSON CITY and SPRINGFIELD, in addition to doing middays on KATI.

« see more Net News