Dierks Bentley And Friends

The GRAND OLE OPRY will celebrate the release of OPRY member DIERKS BENTLEY's 10th studio album, GRAVEL & GOLD, with a special one-hour set, "DIERKS BENTLEY & Friends," on FRIDAY, MARCH 3rd. Joining BENTLEY for his 90th OPRY performance will be JORDAN DAVIS, ASHLEY McBRYDE, and others to be announced soon.

The set will air as a SATURDAY night OPRY LIVE on MARCH 18th on CIRCLE NETWORK, and on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS FACEBOOK, TWITTER and YOUTUBE. The OPRY show will be heard on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SIRIUSXM "Willie’s Roadhouse," (Ch. 59), and the show’s flagship radio home, WSM-A/NASHVILLE.





Bentley (Photo: Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo)

