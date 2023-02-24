The Davis' (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE's JORDAN DAVIS and his wife, KRISTEN, who have revealed that they are expecting their third child in JUNE. The couple shared the news in an INSTAGRAM video YESTERDAY (2/23).

They are already parents to son LOCKLAN JOSEPH DAVIS, born in 2021, and daughter ELOISE LARKIN DAVIS, who was born in 2019.

