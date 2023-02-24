Sold

NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP, L.P. is selling Silent KTUT/CROWELL, TX and Regional Mexican KSOC (LA RAZA 94.5 FM)/TIPTON, OK to BRAZOS TV, INC. for $47,756 and $127,880, respectively.

In other filings with the FCC, HANSZEN BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Classic Country KWRD-A-K253CE/HENDERSON, TX to ZULA COM, LLC for an undisclosed price.

And RADIO CATSKILL, INC. is selling W233AH/MONTICELLO, NY to RADIO SHARON FOUNDATION for $50,000. The primary station is the seller's noncommercial Variety WJFF/JEFFERSONVILLE, NY.

