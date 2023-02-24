Langley (Photo: Caylee Robillard)

Artist ELLA LANGLEY has signed with SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE in partnership with COLUMBIA RECORDS. LANGLEY, chosen earlier this year as one of SPOTIFY's "Hot Country Artists to Watch" for 2023, made her GRAND OLE OPRY debut last week. She signed with COLUMBIA last year, as previously reported, and the label released her debut single, "Country Boy's Dream Girl," in late OCTOBER.

The ALABAMA native is currently working on new music. LANGLEY signed a publishing deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE in 2021 and landed a cut as a writer with ELLE KING’s "Out Yonder." She is booked by WME and managed by WORKHORSE ARTISTS' JIM PRISCO.

LANGLEY shared the news on social media TODAY (2/24), writing, "I am so proud to finally announce that I SIGNED A RECORD DEAL BABY!!! Happy to have found a home with COLUMBIA RECORDS and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. If you would’ve told that 13 year old girl, learning guitar in her bedroom, that the dreams she’s dreaming are coming true, I think it would’ve knocked her out of her chair. Grateful and excited for this next step in the journey. Now, time for some new music."

(l-r) Sony Music Nashville’s Jason McColl, Lexi Stringer, Ken Robold, and Randy Goodman; Langley; Sawgod’s Mya Hansen and Danny Kang; and Workhorse Artists’ Bradley Jordan, Megan Hinde and Jim Prisco. (Photo: Grand Ole Opry, photos by Chris Hollo)





