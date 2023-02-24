Sielaff (Photo: LinkedIn)

Just in time for the team's SPRING training games to get underway in JUPITER, FL, the MIAMI MARLINS have made it official, promoting pregame and postgame host KYLE SIELAFF to be the team's new play-by-play voice, replacing GLENN GEFFNER.

SIELAFF, who had filled in as play-by-play announced in the past and been tabbed as the most likely replacement after GEFFNER was let go, will work alongside a rotation of analysts, former MLB players GABY SANCHEZ, JEFF NELSON, and ROD ALLEN and former SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY softball player KELLY SACO, all of whom will also work on BALLY SPORTS FLORIDA's MARLINS telecasts with play-by-play voice PAUL SEVERINO.

The MARLINS air on iHEARTMEDIA Sports WINZ-A (FOX SPORTS 940)/MIAMI.

