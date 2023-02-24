Back On 1190, 104.7, 101.1 HD2

D.C. UNITED soccer will continue on Sports WTSD-A-WWDC-HD2-W284CQ (1190 iHEART SPORTS DC)/WASHINGTON this season, with DAVE JOHNSON back as play-by-play voice and BRUCE MURRAY joining as analyst to begin the season.

“We’re thrilled to deliver a local radio broadcast to our fanbase for another season through our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA,” said D.C. UNITED Pres./Business Operations DANITA JOHNSON. “It was extremely important to our club to provide a local avenue for our fanbase to consume our matches and to do so with DAVE leading the charge is special.”

“We are thrilled to be back for another season of D.C. UNITED soccer, bringing it to 1190 iHEART SPORTS DC, 104.7 FM, 101.1 HD2 and everywhere on the iHEARTRADIO app this season,” said iHEARTMEDIA WASHINGTON Region Pres. AARON HYLAND. “We are looking forward to delivering the live action and excitement of D.C. UNITED to fans in the DMV and beyond utilizing iHEARTMEDIA's unmatched reach in broadcast, podcast and streaming audio.”

« see more Net News