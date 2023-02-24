Same Stations

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE and SEA MAR COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS Regional Mexican KKMO-A (EL REY 1360 AM)/SEATTLE will air SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC MLS soccer once again this season. DANNY JACKSON is taking over as English language radio voice with KEITH COSTIGAN joining APPLE TV+'s MLS crew this season, with STEVE SAKUANI as lead analyst and BRAD EVANS also serving as an analyst. MICHELLE LUDTKA will be a sideline analyst at home matches, with JACKSON FELTS hosting pre-match, halftime, and post-match shows with PETE FEWING and DIEGO ARRIOJA. MARIO RODRIGUEZ, FELIPE MAQUEDA, and CARLOS TAPIA will call the action in Spanish.

“We’re eager to welcome DANNY back to the broadcast booth, this time in his new role as lead play-by-play voice of SOUNDERS FC,” said SOUNDERS FC SVP/Communications & Broadcasting ALEX CAULFIELD. “DANNY’s institutional knowledge of the SOUNDERS, combined with his steady progression from the field to the microphone is something our club is really excited about. He has shown his ability as an analyst on our radio shows for years, and his advancement to the play-by-play role is an opportunity he’s grabbing with both hands. SANNY is supported by some of the best soccer analysts in the business, starting with STEVE ZAKUANI in the booth alongside him, and we’re proud of the entire talent and production team as we begin this new season. They’re going to deliver best-in-class coverage to the most passionate fan base in MLS.”

“As the flagship audio home of the SOUNDERS, we’re excited for SOUNDERS fans to experience our coverage of the team all season long across our platforms,” said iHEARTMEDIA/SEATTLE-PORTLAND SVP/Programming RICH MOORE. “From 950 KJR AM, to coverage on 93.3 KJR FM and iHEART's digital network, we’re here for fans of the RAVE GREEN and all the passion they bring to our community.”

EL REY GM JOSE RIOS said, “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC, and we look forward to continuing to provide high-quality coverage and broadcasting for the club’s fans and our community

« see more Net News