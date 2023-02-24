Back On The Game And La Gran D

The MLS' PORTLAND TIMBERS will be back on ALPHA MEDIA Sports KXTG-A (750 THE GAME) and BUSTOS MEDIA Regional Mexican KGDD-A-K228EU (LA GRAN D)/PORTLAND this season.

FLETCHER JOHNSON and KEITH BLEYER will call the matches in English, with ADAM SUSMAN hosting pre-match and post-match shows. JOSUE DEL CASTILLO and OSCAR RAMOS will call the matches in Spanish, with NIKOL RAMIREZ as studio host. THE GAME will also continue to air the weekly "TALK TIMBERS" show with JAKE ZIVIN and JUDAH NEWBY.

