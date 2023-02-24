L.S. Dunes (Photo: Mark Beemer)

NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES-based THE ASSEMBLY MANAGEMENT announced they have added L.S. DUNES to their talent roster. The band comprises guitarist FRANK IERO (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE), guitarist TRAVIS STEVER (COHEED AND CAMBRIA), vocalist ANTHONY GREEN (CIRCA SURVIVE), bassist TIM PAYNE (THURSDAY), and drummer TUCKER RULE (THURSDAY).

Following a recent EUROPEAN tour, L.S. DUNES announced they will add tour dates in CALIFORNIA at PAPPY + HARRIET’S in PIONEERTOWN on APRIL 8th, and 1720 CLUB in LOS ANGELES on APRIL 9th.

