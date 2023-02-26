Baby Makes Three (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to AUDACY Country KFRG (K-FROG 95.1)/RIVERSIDE and KSON/SAN DIEGO's Dir./Promotions and Live Events DANA SWEARINGEN and her fiance, CLARK JOHNSON, who welcomed their first child, daughter COOPER ELIZABETH JOHNSON, on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24th. The baby made her debut at 7 lbs., 15 oz.

SWEARINGEN will be on maternity leave until JUNE 25th.

