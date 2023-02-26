Mitchell (Photo: Facebook)

Memorial services for the late WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH radio veteran CHARLIE MITCHELL (GREGORY CALL) have been set. Visitation will happen on THURSDAY, MARCH 2nd from 1-3p and 6-8p (ET) at SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME in PITTSBURGH. The following day, a celebration of life will happen at 11p (ET) at ALLEGHENY CENTER ALLIANCE CHURCH in PITTSBURGH. (More details here.)

MITCHELL died on FEBRUARY 21st at the age of 65 following a heart attack he suffered earlier in the month.

The radio vet had been co-owner, President and voice and production talent at DMP WEST, INC. since 2013. He worked full time at now AUDACY-owned WDSY from 1992 through 2004, where he served at various times as Production Director, Creative Services Director, Promotions Assistant and weekend/wwing personality, then returned for part time and swing duties in 2008. His radio resume also includes stints at WWVA and WOVK/WHEELING, WV; WEIR/WEIRTON, WV; WKRT/CORTLAND, KY; WKFM/SYRACUSE, NY; and WCFR/SPRINGFIELD, VT, among other stations.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, JANET CALL, two sons and a grandchild.

