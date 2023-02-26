New Reveal Today

ALL ACCESS has learned that this morning, at 7:30a (ET) there will be a significant reveal taking place at CUMULUS Classic Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA.

The last time we heard of something new at the recently relaunched 99X was early in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/05) where BARNES and PD AXEL revealed just part of the station’s air talent lineup.

Look for more TODAY. Details soon, on ALLACCESS. You can listen to 99X live, here.





