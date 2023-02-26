A Must-See/Watch Session

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, the most-anticipated annual virtual learning experience is ready for lift off: APRIL 26, 27, 28. All you have to do is register here and 18 fact-filled sessions about your future will be revealed across any two devices of your choice for only $200. Just $100 if you are out of work.

There are now 81 best-in-class expert speakers, talent/creators, and researchers in Radio, Music, Streaming, Podcasting ready to share their knowledge over three days, with 18 sessions daily from 9:00a – 3:00p (PT). Can’t see all of them when you want? Your registration hooks you up for on-demand video streaming to see these sessions as many times as you want, wherever you want.

... Now 81 best-in-class expert speakers, talent/creators, and researchers in Radio, Music, Streaming, Podcasting ready to share their knowledge over three days, with 18 sessions ...

Streaming Metrics Vs Airplay Vs Callout – The Big Divide

Playing the right music for your audience and the market are two of the most important basics for winning music radio. But with the rise of streaming platforms, radio is no longer the go-to for breaking new artists and helping develop their songs. But as one prominent record exec says: “Radio is still the great finisher.”

Music and data analysis is constantly evolving and over the last few years the rapidity of change has only accelerated. With the advent of an ever more sophisticated array of tools, including predictive algorithms and artificial intelligence inclusion, the ability to accurately measure and even forecast potentials has never been better.

These cutting-edge tools join a wide range of other measurements including enhanced callout, consumption-based analysis for both video and audio streams, sales, SHAZAM, NEILSEN derived M-SCORE measurement, competitive DSP playlisting, YOUTUBE, TIK TOK, and more. And yet, a myriad of data points often prove contradictory and available listenership has never been more fragmented. So, how do you define and achieve a consensus definition of what constitutes a “hit” song?

This session’s moderator is ALISSA POLLACK, EVP/Global Music Marketing & Strategy, iHEARTMEDIA.

POLLACK and her panelists …

AIMIE VAUGHAN, EVP Promotion/Streaming, 300/ELEKTRA

LOUIE DIAZ, VP/Top 40, Rhythmic Top 40, CUMULUS

MARK ADAMS, VP/Top 40, iHEARTMEDIA, PD, KYLD, KIOI/SF

MIKE CASTELLUCCI, President, LONGBOARD INSIGHTS

SEAN ROSS, Editor, ROSS ON RADIO … will provide lots of answers.

Click here to register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

All of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 sessions are accessible from home, your office or anywhere you like on any two devices, on the original broadcast dates and then on-demand as often as you want. No expensive planes, hotels, rental cars, and you can watch at your convenience.

We now have 81 A+ speakers/content creators ready to share on APRIL 26, 27, 28 across 18 sessions. More names will be announced next week, as we are hard at work on the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 agenda.

Our speakers, some of the finest minds in radio, music, streaming and podcasting, are sharing ideas for cutting sessions filled with the latest information that will be of personal and career benefit to you. They are working together to help shape some incredible learning sessions for you to attend during ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023, so sign up now.

Affordably Priced, Convenient To Attend From Office/Home

Below is ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023's current and growing lineup of amazing, creative, and thoughtful speakers ready to talk to you about the tough subjects facing our industries:

Enhanced Talent Guidance & Support (creation of new stars)

Accelerating Our Digital Future (be on a level playing field with DSPs)

What does AI mean for radio? (programming, voiceovers, production)

Increasing Revenue (exploring new models)

Decreasing Interruptions (commercials)

Trends In Ratings (reversing the slide; increasing sample sizes)

Trends In Music (making sense of using metrics, callout in 2023)

$200 For ALL ACCESS To See All Three Days Of The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. $100 If You Are Out Of Work.

You can reward your career and your future with the gift of knowledge – Register now for the most-anticipated, affordable virtual learning experience ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023. powered by the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

Register now for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 on APRIL 26, 27, 28 -- 18 sessions, six daily, from 9a-3p (PT) for just $200. Just $100 if you are out of work. Attend ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023 without the high costs of travel, hotels, and a lack of T&E budgets during the initial broadcast or later on-demand to watch as many times as you like.

Three days of learning, 18 sessions total from 9a to 3p (PT), APRIL 26, 27, 28. All sessions will be available on-demand to watch over and over as many times as you like across any two devices of your choice.

Register now for ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2023.

« see more Net News