Warren & Carson (Photos: Tinseltown & Quinn Jeffrey/Shuterstock.com)

Songwriter DIANE WARREN and Actress and singer SOFIA CARSON will perform the OSCAR-nominated song “Applause” from TELL IT LIKE A WOMAN at the 95th OSCARS on SUNDAY MARCH 12th, at the DOLBY THEATRE at OVATION HOLLYWOOD. The event, hosted by JIMMY KIMMEL, will air live on NBC.

“Applause,” with music and lyrics by WARREN, is nominated for Original Song. It is WARREN’s 14th OSCAR nomination. She received an Honorary Award at the ACADEMY’s GOVERNORS AWARDS in NOVEMBER 2022.

CARSON is a multiplatinum recording artist and released her self-titled debut album in 2022. Her film credits include PURPLE HEARTS, FEEL THE BEAT, the DESCENDANTS trilogy, and the upcoming film CARRY ON.

« back to Net News