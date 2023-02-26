King Charles (Photo: Frederic-Legrand-COMEO/Shutterstock.com)

MARIE CLAIRE and the DAILY MAIL are reporting that the SPICE GIRLS, ELTON JOHN and HARRY STYLES are the latest A-listers to turn down an invitation to perform at the Coronation Concert for KING CHARLES on MAY 7th. All reportedly due to busy schedules. Both John, the King's first choice, and STYLES are on tour at the time.

MARIE CLAIRE reported last week that both ED SHEERAN and ADELE also declined invitations to perform. SHEERAN is touring the U.S. at the time, and ADELE reportedly declined without an explination, but is not scheduled for any public performances around the time.

According to MARIE CLAIRE, KYLIE MINOGUE has reportedly said yes, as has boy band and a royal favorite, TAKE THAT, who are rumored to be headlining the concert.

