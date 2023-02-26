Wallen (Photo: David Lehr)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD/MERCURY/REPUBLIC RECORDS' MORGAN WALLEN and his promotion team for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Thought You Should Know." The song ascends to the top of the MEDIABASE country chart in its 16th week, with all 156 reporting stations on board.

The deeply personal song was penned by MORGAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT and NICOLLE GALYON as a message to the singer's mother. He released it on MOTHER'S DAY weekend last MAY, writing on social media at the time, “This one’s for you, mama. I know it didn’t always seem like those prayers were getting through. I hope this song is a testament to the fact that they did.” It impacted radio last fall.

Elsewhere on the chart, LUKE COMBS' "Going, Going Gone" climbs 3-2, and BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's "Rock And A Hard Place" zooms 7-3. New to the Top 10 this week is COREY KENT's "Wild As Her."

« see more Net News