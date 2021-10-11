-
Exclusive Mediabase Analysis From All Access
February 27, 2023 at 4:24 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:
Top 40: Miley, Metro Boomin Hold Top 2 Slots; SZA Top 5; Lizzo/SZA Top 15; Latto/LU KALA Debut Big
* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot with "Flowers" for a 2nd week and is +1440 spins
* METRO BOOMIN remains in the runner-up position with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE
* SZA is top 5 with "Kill Bill," up 7*-5* and is up 1500 spins
* LIZZO vaults into the top 15, up 17*-15* with "Special," featuring SZA, up 1421 spins
* COI LERAY is +1141 spins and moves 18*-16* with "Players"
* LATTO debuts at 23* with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA, up 2028 spins
* NIALL HORAN is +906 spins and up 32*-27* with "Heaven"
* MIGUEL goes top 30, up 35*-30* with "Sure Thing" and is up 926 spins
* PINK PANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE leaps 38*-31* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 1055 spins
* BEBE REXHA debuts at 36* with "Heart Wants What It Wants"
* MORGAN WALLEN enters at 37* with "Last Night"
* ZARA LARSSON debuts at 40* with "Can't Tame Her"
Rhythmic: SZA 'Bill' New #1; Coi Leray Top 3; Raye/070 Shake Top 10; Lizzo, Lonnie, Shakira/Bizarrap Top 20
* SZA leaps 3*-1* with "Kill Bill" at +829 spins
* COI LERAY is top 3, up 5*-3* with "Players," up 402 spins
* RAYE enters the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE, at +416 spins
* MILEY CYRUS leaps 20*-16* with "Flowers," up 404 spins
* LIZZO surges 25*-17* with "Special," featuring SZA up 672 spins
* LONNIE also goes top 20, up 21*-18* with "One Night Stand," up 221 spins
* SHAKIRA & BIZARRAP move top 20, rising 23*-19* with "SHAKIRA: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," up 102 spins
* LATTO debuts at 23* at Rhythmic with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA, up 1123 spins
* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE soars 39*-27* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2" at +810 spins
* ICE SPICE has her own debut at 36* with "In Ha Mood"
Urban: Chris Brown New #1; Finesse2Tymes Top 5; Lola Brooke, Cocoa Jones Gaining; Drake/21 'Spin' Top 20
* CHRIS BROWN's "Under The Influence" has now topped the Urban chart as well, moving 2*-1*
* FINESSE2TYMES goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "Back End"
* Inside the top 15, LOLA BROOKE rises 14*-13* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 430 spins
* COCO JONES leaps 20*-16* is "I C U," up 311 spins
* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 20, up 23*-18* with "Spin Bout U" at +434 spins
* GLORILLA leaps 36*-29* with "Internet Trolls" and is up 519 spins
* YOUNG DRA debuts at 39* with "Don't Understand," featuring NLE CHOPPA
* ICE SPICE enters at 40* with "In Ha Mood," up 532 spins
Hot AC: Miley New #1; The Weeknd Rises; Taylor, Gaga Top 10; Metro Boomin', Parmalee Top 15; Lizzo/SZA, The Kid Laroi Top 20
* MILEY CYRUS takes over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Flowers," up 695 spins
* THE WEEKND rises 9*-7* with "Die For You," up 337 spins
* TAYLOR SWIFT enters the top 10 with "Lavender Haze," rising 11*-9* and +192 spins
* LADY GAGA lands another top 10 with "Bloody Mary," moving 13*-10* and is +425 spins
* METRO BOOMIN goes top 15, up 18*-14* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, and is +572 spins
* LIZZO enters the top 20, up 23*-18* with "Special," up 662 spins, featuring SZA
* THE KID LAROI also goes top 20 with "Love Again," up 21*-20* and is +414 spins
* PINK soars 37*-26* with "TRUSTFALL," up 370 spins
* JASON MRAZ scores the top debut at 29* with "I Feel Like Dancing," up 400 spins
* NIALL HORAN debuts at 34* with "Heaven," up 251 spins
* BEBE REXHA enters at 35* with "Heart Wants What It Wants," up 254 spins
* SABRINA CARPENTER debuts at 38* with "Nonsense"
Active Rock: Disturbed Takes Top Spot; Bad Omens Runner Up; Linkin Park Top 3; Hardy Top 5
* A busy week at the top of the Active Rock chart as DISTURBED goes 3*-1* with "Bad Man," up 310 spins
* BAD OMENS leap 5*-2* with "Just Pretend," up 299 spins
* LINKIN PARK are top 3 in their third week with "Lost," up 7*-3* and +411 spins
* HARDY go top 5 with "JACK," up 6*-5* and +155 spins
* PAPA ROACH enter the top 15 with "Cut The Line," rising 19*-15* at +153 spins
* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS go top 20 with "Overrated"
* OZZY OSBOURNE soars 37*-27* with "A Thousand Shades," up 176 spins
* THE HU leap 36*-29* with "This Is Mongol," up 137 spins
* SAINT ASONIA debuts at 38* with "Devastate"
Alternative: Fall Out Boy New #1; Linkin Park Soars To #2; Gorillaz, Depeche Mode Surge; Revivalists Debut
* FALL OUT BOY take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Love From The Other Side" at +251 spins
* LINKIN PARK vault 7*-2* with "Lost" at +472 spins in their third week on the chart
* GORILLAZ are up 142 spins, up 19*-17* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN
* DEPECHE MODE go top 20 in their second week, up 23*-20* with "Ghosts Again," up 230 spins
* THE REVIVALISTS debut at 28* with "Kid," up 400 spins
* BEABADOOBEE go 36*-30* with "The Perfect Pair," up 100 spins
* SILVERSUN PICKUPS debut at 35* with "Empty Nest," up 160 spins
* HIGHLY SUSPECT debut at 38* with "Ice Cold," up 82 spins
* CHAD TEPPER enters at 40* with "I Wanna Be Your High"
Triple A: White Reaper Hold Top Spot; Death Cab Runner Up; The National Top 5; Goose Top 10
* WHITE REAPER hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Pages"
* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE is the runner up with "Pepper," moving 3*-2* and +52 spins
* THE NATIONAL enter the top 5, up 6*-4* with "Tropic Morning News," up 28 spins
* GOOSE make the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Hungersite" at +40 spins
* DEPECHE MODE surge 20*-12* with "Ghosts Again" and are +110 spins
* THE REVIVALISTS score the top debut at Triple A as well with "Kid" at 21* and +189 spins
* BECK debuts at 22* with "Thinking About You" and is +81 spins