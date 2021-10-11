Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley, Metro Boomin Hold Top 2 Slots; SZA Top 5; Lizzo/SZA Top 15; Latto/LU KALA Debut Big

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot with "Flowers" for a 2nd week and is +1440 spins

* METRO BOOMIN remains in the runner-up position with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE

* SZA is top 5 with "Kill Bill," up 7*-5* and is up 1500 spins

* LIZZO vaults into the top 15, up 17*-15* with "Special," featuring SZA, up 1421 spins

* COI LERAY is +1141 spins and moves 18*-16* with "Players"

* LATTO debuts at 23* with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA, up 2028 spins

* NIALL HORAN is +906 spins and up 32*-27* with "Heaven"

* MIGUEL goes top 30, up 35*-30* with "Sure Thing" and is up 926 spins

* PINK PANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE leaps 38*-31* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 1055 spins

* BEBE REXHA debuts at 36* with "Heart Wants What It Wants"

* MORGAN WALLEN enters at 37* with "Last Night"

* ZARA LARSSON debuts at 40* with "Can't Tame Her"

Rhythmic: SZA 'Bill' New #1; Coi Leray Top 3; Raye/070 Shake Top 10; Lizzo, Lonnie, Shakira/Bizarrap Top 20

* SZA leaps 3*-1* with "Kill Bill" at +829 spins

* COI LERAY is top 3, up 5*-3* with "Players," up 402 spins

* RAYE enters the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Escapism," featuring 070 SHAKE, at +416 spins

* MILEY CYRUS leaps 20*-16* with "Flowers," up 404 spins

* LIZZO surges 25*-17* with "Special," featuring SZA up 672 spins

* LONNIE also goes top 20, up 21*-18* with "One Night Stand," up 221 spins

* SHAKIRA & BIZARRAP move top 20, rising 23*-19* with "SHAKIRA: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," up 102 spins

* LATTO debuts at 23* at Rhythmic with "Lottery," featuring LU KALA, up 1123 spins

* PINKPANTHERESS ft. ICE SPICE soars 39*-27* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2" at +810 spins

* ICE SPICE has her own debut at 36* with "In Ha Mood"

Urban: Chris Brown New #1; Finesse2Tymes Top 5; Lola Brooke, Cocoa Jones Gaining; Drake/21 'Spin' Top 20

* CHRIS BROWN's "Under The Influence" has now topped the Urban chart as well, moving 2*-1*

* FINESSE2TYMES goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "Back End"

* Inside the top 15, LOLA BROOKE rises 14*-13* with "Don't Play With It," featuring BILLY B, up 430 spins

* COCO JONES leaps 20*-16* is "I C U," up 311 spins

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE go top 20, up 23*-18* with "Spin Bout U" at +434 spins

* GLORILLA leaps 36*-29* with "Internet Trolls" and is up 519 spins

* YOUNG DRA debuts at 39* with "Don't Understand," featuring NLE CHOPPA

* ICE SPICE enters at 40* with "In Ha Mood," up 532 spins

Hot AC: Miley New #1; The Weeknd Rises; Taylor, Gaga Top 10; Metro Boomin', Parmalee Top 15; Lizzo/SZA, The Kid Laroi Top 20

* MILEY CYRUS takes over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Flowers," up 695 spins

* THE WEEKND rises 9*-7* with "Die For You," up 337 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters the top 10 with "Lavender Haze," rising 11*-9* and +192 spins

* LADY GAGA lands another top 10 with "Bloody Mary," moving 13*-10* and is +425 spins

* METRO BOOMIN goes top 15, up 18*-14* with "Creepin'," featuring THE WEEKND & 21 SAVAGE, and is +572 spins

* LIZZO enters the top 20, up 23*-18* with "Special," up 662 spins, featuring SZA

* THE KID LAROI also goes top 20 with "Love Again," up 21*-20* and is +414 spins

* PINK soars 37*-26* with "TRUSTFALL," up 370 spins

* JASON MRAZ scores the top debut at 29* with "I Feel Like Dancing," up 400 spins

* NIALL HORAN debuts at 34* with "Heaven," up 251 spins

* BEBE REXHA enters at 35* with "Heart Wants What It Wants," up 254 spins

* SABRINA CARPENTER debuts at 38* with "Nonsense"

Active Rock: Disturbed Takes Top Spot; Bad Omens Runner Up; Linkin Park Top 3; Hardy Top 5

* A busy week at the top of the Active Rock chart as DISTURBED goes 3*-1* with "Bad Man," up 310 spins

* BAD OMENS leap 5*-2* with "Just Pretend," up 299 spins

* LINKIN PARK are top 3 in their third week with "Lost," up 7*-3* and +411 spins

* HARDY go top 5 with "JACK," up 6*-5* and +155 spins

* PAPA ROACH enter the top 15 with "Cut The Line," rising 19*-15* at +153 spins

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS go top 20 with "Overrated"

* OZZY OSBOURNE soars 37*-27* with "A Thousand Shades," up 176 spins

* THE HU leap 36*-29* with "This Is Mongol," up 137 spins

* SAINT ASONIA debuts at 38* with "Devastate"

Alternative: Fall Out Boy New #1; Linkin Park Soars To #2; Gorillaz, Depeche Mode Surge; Revivalists Debut

* FALL OUT BOY take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Love From The Other Side" at +251 spins

* LINKIN PARK vault 7*-2* with "Lost" at +472 spins in their third week on the chart

* GORILLAZ are up 142 spins, up 19*-17* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA & BOOTIE BROWN

* DEPECHE MODE go top 20 in their second week, up 23*-20* with "Ghosts Again," up 230 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS debut at 28* with "Kid," up 400 spins

* BEABADOOBEE go 36*-30* with "The Perfect Pair," up 100 spins

* SILVERSUN PICKUPS debut at 35* with "Empty Nest," up 160 spins

* HIGHLY SUSPECT debut at 38* with "Ice Cold," up 82 spins

* CHAD TEPPER enters at 40* with "I Wanna Be Your High"

Triple A: White Reaper Hold Top Spot; Death Cab Runner Up; The National Top 5; Goose Top 10

* WHITE REAPER hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Pages"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE is the runner up with "Pepper," moving 3*-2* and +52 spins

* THE NATIONAL enter the top 5, up 6*-4* with "Tropic Morning News," up 28 spins

* GOOSE make the top 10, up 11*-9* with "Hungersite" at +40 spins

* DEPECHE MODE surge 20*-12* with "Ghosts Again" and are +110 spins

* THE REVIVALISTS score the top debut at Triple A as well with "Kid" at 21* and +189 spins

* BECK debuts at 22* with "Thinking About You" and is +81 spins

« see more Net News