Radio Deal

The MLS' NASHVILLE SC has a radio deal with CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE this season. LUCAS PANZICA and WILL BOLLING are calling the matches with JALIL ANIBABA as analyst. The deal also includes a weekly "NSC BACKSTAGE SHOW" on WEDNESDAYS at 8p (CT).

ZONE PD PAUL MASON said, “Our goal at 104.5 THE ZONE is to be wherever sports is, and given soccer’s growing popularity, NASHVILLE SC is a perfect fit for our vibrant multi-platform Sports ecosystem. With talented broadcasters WILL BOLING and LUCAS PANZICA calling every match, we are excited to take TENNESSEE pro soccer fans along with us for all the action on-air, streaming, and on platforms like APPLE TV."

