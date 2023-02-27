Returning Radio Flagships

COLUMBUS CREW soccer is back on TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH in English and LA MEGA MEDIA Spanish AC WVKO-F (LA MEGA 103.1 FM)/COLUMBUS, OH this season.

CHRIS DORAN has returned for his fifth season as English-language voice of the CREW and host of the weekly "INSIDE THE CREW" show, while JUAN VALLADARES is in his 15th season handling the Spanish-language call. As with all MLS radio broadcasts, the calls are available as an audio option with APPLE TV+ telecasts of the matches this season.

