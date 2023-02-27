Radio Deals

GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5) and TELEVISAUNIVISION/LATINO MEDIA NETWORK Spanish Sports KLAT-A-KQBU (TUDN RADIO HOUSTON)/HOUSTON are this season's radio homes for HOUSTON DYNAMO FC soccer. GLENN DAVIS and BOBBY BOSWELL will call the matches in English, with DANIEL MEJIA and CESAR PROCEL doing the honors in Spanish. The matches will also be available via APPLE TV+ synced with MLS SEASON PASS telecasts.

DYNAMO COO JESSICA O'NEILL said, “we are excited to have support from our local partners in ensuring fans in HOUSTON can listen in English or Spanish to local commentators. The accessibility of our radio broadcasts is vital to growing our diverse fanbase and this option paired with MLS SEASON PASS on APPLE TV will bring the beautiful game to more people across our community.”

