FC CINCINNATI has inked iHEARTMEDIA to a three year contract extension as the MLS side's radio partner, with matches mostly airing on Sports WCKY-A (ESPN 1530)/CINCINNATI and some airing on Sports WSAI-A (FOX SPORTS 1360). TOM GELEHRTER has returned as play-by-play announcer, with KEVIN MCCLOSKEY as analyst for home matches and select road matches, and OMAR CUMMINGS and JEFF LARENTOWICZ also serving as analysts.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA to become the exclusive radio home of FC CINCINNATI,” said FC CINCINNATI SVP/Partnerships & Broadcasting VINCE CICERO. “We’re ecstatic to bring TOMMY and KEVIN back for fans of the ORANGE AND BLUE to listen to throughout the season, as well as bringing two of MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER’s superb all-time players, OMAR CUMMINGS and JEFF LARENTOWICZ, into the booth.”

“Coming off of the excitement of their first MLS Playoff appearance, and win, last year, we are thrilled to announce this three-year broadcast partnership extension with FC CINCINNATI,” said iHEARTMEDIA/CINCINNATI Market Pres. DJ HODGE. “We are incredibly proud to be able to bring all of the action to fans in the region with the familiar voices in the booth, TOMMY and KEVIN. Fans will be able to hear all of the action, including a pre- and post-game show, as they follow along with FCC throughout the season and back into the playoffs.”

