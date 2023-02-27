Media Monitors Accredited Again

The MEDIA RATING COUNCIL has accredited MEDIA MONITORS for radio and TV spot data this year. MEDIA MONITORS' radio data has been accredited since 2008 and TV data has been accredited since 2017.

MEDIA MONITORS Pres./CEO PHILIPPE GENERALI said, “It is an honor to received continuing accreditation from the MRC. Thousands of hours are dedicated to our high standards of product and service. This recognition is an important benchmark of quality few meet. Accredited spot data fills an important role in the radio and television advertising marketplaces, and data users can be confident in our reports.”

MRC Exec. Dir./CEO GEORGE W. IVIE added, “Maintaining the important industry seal of MRC accreditation, and doing so over many years now, speaks directly to MEDIA MONITORS’ strong commitment to measurement quality. We congratulate MEDIA MONITORS on this achievement, and look forward to continuing our work with them well into the future.”

