Adds Bloomberg

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA has signed on as the latest affilate of BLOOMBERG RADIO.

BLOOMBERG RADIO Head of Syndication MICHAEL LYSAK said, “The BLOOMBERG RADIO NETWORK is a natural content partner for 95.5 WSB, and we are proud to welcome this prestigious station as our newest affiliate. As one of the largest business centers in AMERICA, ATLANTA is home to major corporations ranging from COCA-COLA to HOME DEPOT and is a hub for industries ranging from movie production to electric automobiles. BLOOMBERG's army of more than 2700 journalists provides WSB's listeners with business news reports they won't find anywhere else. BLOOMBERG staffs a news bureau in ATLANTA, along with bureaus in 120 countries around the world.”

BLOOMBERG distributor KEY NETWORKS COO DENNIS GREEN said, “We are honored to welcome 95.5 WSB, one of the country’s great stations, as our newest BLOOMBERG affiliate. The gold standard in financial news continues to serve the biggest and best brands in radio with over 500 affiliates across the country making up our network and more to come!”

WSB Dir./Branding and Programming KEN CHARLES said, “I’m excited to create this new partnership between 95.5 WSB and BLOOMBERG. WSB is committed to being ATLANTA’s news station, and BLOOMBERG’s team sounds like they are part of our newsroom. This partnership allows us to utilize the BLOOMBERG team of business experts and reporters as an extension of WSB, which is great for our listeners who expect up-to-the minute relevant news that affects their lives.”

