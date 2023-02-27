Back After 26 Years

Country group ALABAMA has announced the return of JUNE JAM after a 26-year hiatus. The live concert will take place in FORT PAYNE, AL at the VFW FAIRGROUNDS on JUNE 3rd. The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMERS will headline and close out the event, with special guests to be announced.

In addition, ALABAMA's Fan Appreciation Week will take place in the days preceding JUNE JAM. The week will include a public celebration of life for the late band member JEFF COOK, a talet contest staged by the group's TEDDY GENTRY, a songwriters concert, a brunch at COOK CASTLE for the JEFF & LISA COOK FOUNDATION, and FANDEMONIUM at lead singer RANDY OWEN's farm.

ALABAMA was honored by their hometown of FORT PAYNE on TUESDAY FEBRUARY 7th, receiving the V.I. PREWETT LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD from the FORT PAYNE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE. The honor recognized the band for its decades of giving back to the local community. It was at the banquet that ALABAMA first revealed the return of JUNE JAM.

OWEN said, “Our wishes are that FORT PAYNE will take JUNE JAM and it will go on forever. We lost JEFF, and when me and TEDDY are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the JUNE JAM. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”

GENTRY added, "It is really something special when you get honored by your hometown. We are humbled by the award and are proud to have been born and raised in FORT PAYNE. Can't wait for JUNE JAM!”

ALABAMA Fan Club presale ticket purchases are available now. Tickets will go on-sale to the public on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1st at 10a (CT).

