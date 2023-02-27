Top 10

iHEARTRADIO remained atop the MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for the eighth week of 2023 (FEBRUARY 20-26), with UPSIDE slipping past PROGRESSIVE to be the paid advertising leader.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 91159 instances)

2. UPSIDE (#3; 60721)

3. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 52222)

4. BABBEL (#4; 42988)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 37788)

6. INDEED (#10; 33225)

7. CRICKET (--; 28560)

8. JACKSON HEWITT (#17; 26676)

9. THE HOME DEPOT (#9; 26401)

10. MACY'S (#15; 26301)

