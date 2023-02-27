-
iHeartRadio Promos, Upside Spots Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For February 20-26
by Perry Michael Simon
February 27, 2023 at 9:08 AM (PT)
iHEARTRADIO remained atop the MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for the eighth week of 2023 (FEBRUARY 20-26), with UPSIDE slipping past PROGRESSIVE to be the paid advertising leader.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 91159 instances)
2. UPSIDE (#3; 60721)
3. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 52222)
4. BABBEL (#4; 42988)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 37788)
6. INDEED (#10; 33225)
7. CRICKET (--; 28560)
8. JACKSON HEWITT (#17; 26676)
9. THE HOME DEPOT (#9; 26401)
10. MACY'S (#15; 26301)