Refinancing

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, INC. is redeeming its outstanding 6.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024, putting out an irrevocable notice of redemption calling for redemption of the remaining $36.5 million of notes.

The redemption will take place MARCH 27th and will be paid with proceeds from the issuance of an additional $44.685 million of its 7.125% Senior Secured Notes due 2028.

