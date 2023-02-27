CRS 2023 Offers Health And Wellness Resources

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR is partnering with MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, ONSITE and the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA to provide a variety of health and wellness resources to all qualified CRS 2023 attendees, including free healthcare information, emotional wellness check-ins, and information on services that improve the quality of life for broadcasters in acute financial need.

MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE will provide information and advice to CRS attendees who visit their booth during the seminar. The nonprofit organization's services are available to artists, musicians and radio professionals.

ONSITE will offer 60-minute sessions to enhance attendees' emotional well-being, lower their stress and improve their relationships. These free, confidential screenings will take place at the CRS headquarted OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL in the CUMBERLAND ROOMS 1 & 2 on MARCH 14th from 2:30p - 3:30p and MARCH 15th from 4p - 5p.

The BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA will have a booth at CRS 2023, and will have available information on its mission to provide financial assistance to those broadcasting colleagues who find themselves in acute financial need.

CRS Executive Dir. RJ CURTIS said, “CRS has a long history of promoting healthy living and well-being among its attendees by offering free health resources such as inflammation testing, COPD screenings and hearing tests. CRS also recognizes the importance of mental wellness and strives to help attendees achieve a better work-life balance by organizing sessions and inviting speakers on this topic. Our goal is to encourage a fulfilling and healthier lifestyle that leads to greater productivity in the workplace and at home.”

CRS taking place MARCH 13th-15th at the OMNI.

