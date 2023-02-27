Tremmel, McGinnis, Bourke (Photos: Mindy Tucker)

THE SYNDICATE has issued promotions to three of its executives, upping VP/Marketing AMY TREMMEL to SVP/Marketing & events; Sr. Dir./Radio Promotion JOE MCGINNIS to VP/Radio Promotion; and Sr. Dir./Publicity BRENDAN BOURKE to VP/Publicity.

“AMY, BRENDAN, and JOE have all demonstrated exceptional leadership in guiding their teams to new heights,” said Pres./GM GRAHAM ROTHENBERG. “Each of them bring a unique and creative vision to each project they touch. I’m thrilled to recognize all of their contributions to THE SYNDICATE.”

TREMMEL joined THE SYNDICATE seven years ago from 360i; MCGINNIS came aboard in 2012 as a college radio promoter; and BOURKE signed up five years ago after running his own PR companies CANVAS MEDIA and TAG TEAM MEDIA.

