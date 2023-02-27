Parr

The new syndicated daypart show, SHAWN PARR'S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY, debuts TODAY (2/27) across 75 affiliates nationwide, with ASHLEY McBRYDE as the first guest. Other artist guests scheduled to appear in the coming weeks include JASON ALDEAN, LUKE COMBS and CARLY PEARCE. The show’s website also launched TODAY at backstagecountry.net.

The show, a partnership among SHAWN PARR PRODUCTIONS, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and KEY NETWORKS, was announced earlier this month (NET NEWS 2/6). The four-hour program is available for stations to air MONDAY through FRIDAY in any daypart between 6a and midnight.

A launch party for the show will be held on the first day of COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, MONDAY, MARCH 13th, at BIG MACHINE BREWERY & DISTILLERY in NASHVILLE.

« see more Net News