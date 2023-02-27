Cats' Book

RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK owner/CEO and afternoon host JOHN CATSIMATIDIS has released a book, “How Far Do You Want to Go?: Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire.”

“The American dream doesn’t come with an instruction manual -- or even a sign to let you know when you’ve arrived at the finish line,” said CATSIMATIDIS. “I’m far from finished. Buying WABC and launching RED APPLE MEDIA and the RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS has been a dream come true. I wrote ‘How Far Do You Want to Go?’ to help others with an entrepreneurial spirit achieve success.”

