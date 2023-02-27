June 4th-September 3rd

WEEZER has announced a 30-city summer tour, "WEEZER’S INDIE ROCK ROADTRIP!" The shows kick off JUNE 4th in HUNTSVILLE, AL and run through SEPTEMBER 3rd in SAN DIEGO. Joining WEEZER’S INDIE ROCK ROADTRIP! will be MODEST MOUSE and MOMMA on the first leg of the tour, followed by FUTURE ISLANDS and JOYCE MANOR, and SPOON and WHITE REAPER will support on the last leg of the tour.

Tickets are on sale FRIDAY MARCH 3rd at 10a local time. Find the tour dates for WEEZER's INDIE ROCK ROADTRIP here.

« see more Net News