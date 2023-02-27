Half Moon Run (Photo: Charlotte Rainville)

MONTREAL rockers HALF MOON RUN have signed a new global recording agreement with BMG to release their upcoming fourth full-length studio album. Half Moon Run which formed in 2009 is DEVON PORTIELJE (vocals, guitar, piano, percussion), CONNER MOLANDER (vocals, guitar, keyboard, bass), and Dylan PHILLIPS (vocals, drums, synth, bass).

The band spent their early days in their MILE END practice space before releasing their debut album in 2012. The group would go on to perform at numerous festivals across the world with opening slots on tours for artists including METRIC, MUMFORD & SONS, and OF MONSTERS AND MEN. In 2014, HALF MOON RUN were the recipients of the International Achievement Award at the annual FRANCOPHONE SOCAN AWARDS. Following in 2020 and again in 2022, the group was honored with Adult Alternative Album of the Year at the JUNO AWARDS. Throughout the global pandemic, the trio would continue to write and record releasing numerous singles, two EP’s, and one live album.

BMG VP/Recorded Music CANADA STEVE NIGHTINGALE said, "Not many bands have the musicianship, the emotionally driven songwriting and the breathtaking live show like HALF MOON RUN. Having admired them since their very early days, it is our absolute pleasure to bring them into BMG fold. Their new music is some of the best we’ve heard in many years and we are honored to partner with them to bring it to the world!”

