Now With AdvertiseCast

LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST has signed former "THE BACHELOR" contestant NICK VIALL's "THE VIALL FILES" podcast to a multi-year deal for advertising sales representation.

SVP/Content Partnerships RICK SELAH said, “NICK has built an incredible team of podcast professionals who understand their listeners and embrace the underlying principles of both audience and revenue growth. Our sales team is ecstatic to represent THE VIALL FILES and are already actively introducing new brand and agency partners to the show.”

VIALL said, “I'm elated to bring THE VIALL FILES over to the razor-sharp team at LIBSYN. We have some amazing things planned to continue growing THE VIALL FILES into an undeniable media brand, and LIBSYN has built an incredible home to expand and flourish under.”

